Leeds teams up with Hotel Tango Distillery for whisky supporting veterans

The Leeds Public House gastropub in downtown Michigan City has launched a new house whiskey made by Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned distillery in Indianapolis.

Leeds Public House Beverage Manager Drew Doyle said it showed the restaurant's commitment to veterans and locally sourced ingredients.

“If there’s a fingerprint of a bar, it should be its whiskey," he said.

The restaurant and pub at 401 Franklin St. exclusively carries the Hotel Tango Private Barrel spirit that's made a few hours south in Indianapolis. Leeds serves it both straight and in its craft cocktails.

“We feel this particular expression of spirit represents what Leeds is all about: vibrancy, colorfulness, youth and expressiveness as well as familiar flavors and comforting aromas — all at the same time,” Doyle said.

Hotel Tango Whiskey is owned by Travis Barnes, who served three tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom before returning to civilian life and opening the craft distillery in Indianapolis's trendy Fletcher Place neighborhood.

