Leeds teams up with Hotel Tango Distillery for whisky supporting veterans

The Leeds Public House gastropub in downtown Michigan City has launched a new house whiskey made by Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned distillery in Indianapolis.
Leeds Public House Beverage Manager Drew Doyle said it showed the restaurant's commitment to veterans and locally sourced ingredients.
“If there’s a fingerprint of a bar, it should be its whiskey," he said.
The restaurant and pub at 401 Franklin St. exclusively carries the Hotel Tango Private Barrel spirit that's made a few hours south in Indianapolis. Leeds serves it both straight and in its craft cocktails.
“We feel this particular expression of spirit represents what Leeds is all about: vibrancy, colorfulness, youth and expressiveness as well as familiar flavors and comforting aromas — all at the same time,” Doyle said.
Hotel Tango Whiskey is owned by Travis Barnes, who served three tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom before returning to civilian life and opening the craft distillery in Indianapolis's trendy Fletcher Place neighborhood.
“Distilled with discipline speaks to our overall mantra and the way we do things in our company: from our processes and procedures to the way we speak to one another,” Barnes said. “We’re straightforward, disciplined and gung-ho and all of those things together embody that distilled with discipline spirit that has allowed us to be this outer-facing whiskey company.”
Leeds donated a portion of the sales on the first day the whiskey was launched to The Wall Gang, a nonprofit that helps veterans ride motorcycles to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The group, open to all veterans, will ride to the wall in May, passing through Michigan City on May 19.
At least 100 bikers will take part in the 21-day cross-country journey.
“Being a veteran is a brotherhood," co-founder and president Steve Moore said. "You connect with a veteran because you are vets. It’s more than likely that you have been through some of the same stuff. Being vets, you already have that connection, and it’s a wonderful feeling."