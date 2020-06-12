Legacy Foundation hires community development director, program coordinator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Legacy Foundation, a Merrillville-based nonprofit that serves Lake County, has hired two more employees for its South Shore Neighborhood Development Corp. initiative.

Donna Catalano was hired as community development director, a role in which she will lead the SSNDC. She's tasked with bringing a neighborhood-based approach to community and economic development projects in Lake County.

The longtime Northwest Indiana resident previously worked for South Shore Arts, serving as Indiana Arts Commission’s Regional Representative for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

"Catalano serves as a precinct committeeman in the city of Crown Point and is a member of Tri Kappa," the Legacy Foundation said in a news release. "She serves on the board of several local organizations, including the Veterans Parkway Commission and serves on the Advisory Board of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. With her community involvement, she has been able to promote significant, positive change through advocacy in the arts."