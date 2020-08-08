Legacy Foundation names five new board members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legacy Foundation, Lake County's nonprofit community foundation, appointed five new board members to steer it forward in the future.

The Merrillville-based foundation that supports various community philanthropies named First Merchants Bank Vice President/Senior Relationship Manager John Freyek, Energy Division Director of Financial Operations Heather Garay, Northwest Indiana Regional Director for U.S. Senator Todd Young Chris Salatas, Levy Family Partners Chief Financial Officer Sophia Stratton, and Swartz Retson & Co. CPA Richard Young.

"The new slate of board members brings a diverse set of skills including financial and community experience that will help them steward the foundation’s $60 million assets," the Legacy Foundation said in a news release. "Board members give final approval for all grant and scholarship distributions and participate in planning sessions for community programs to ensure they are consistent with the organization’s mission."

The Legacy Foundation has awarded more than $40 million to charitable causes across Lake County, Indiana's second most populous county, since it was created in 1992. It works to partner with the public, private and philanthropic sectors to tackle the challenges Lake County faces.