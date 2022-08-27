Legacy Foundation names new CEO

The Legacy Foundation has named a new president and CEO.

Kelly Anoe will serve as the sixth president and CEO of the Lake County foundation, which has awarded more than $60 million in grants and scholarships over the past 30 years.

Anoe succeeds Carolyn Saxton, who is retiring.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to appoint Kelly as the foundation’s newest president and CEO,” said Carey Yukich, who chairs the board. “This new chapter is an exciting time for the foundation. Kelly has been a valued colleague as we have worked to advance our vision of a more vibrant and inclusive Lake County.”

Anoe has worked in nonprofit direct services, development and leadership throughout her career. She earned a bachelor's degree and master's in business administration from Purdue University Northwest.

A certified fundraising executive, Anoe joined the Legacy Foundation in 2014. Two years later, she was promoted to vice president.

She has been responsible for scholarships, grantmaking, community engagement, leadership and strategic initiatives.

“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to lead Legacy Foundation,” Anoe said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the board and staff to help Legacy Foundation achieve its mission and grow its impact for all of Lake County.”

The Legacy Foundation manages more than $90 million in assets. It's overseen by a volunteer board with representatives from the businesses, nonprofit, public and education sectors.

For more information, visit www.legacyfdn.org.