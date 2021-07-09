Legal opinion backs tourism board in dispute against Batistatos

A legal opinion backs South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's tourism loan program that's been a point of contention in an ongoing dispute between the board and its longtime president.
After getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan that shored up the Lake County tourism agency's finances, the board voted earlier this year to approve a program to provide grants to cities and towns to help defray the expenses of summer festivals, concerts and other events that would bring visitors back after the coronavirus pandemic.
About eight cities and towns in Northwest Indiana have taken advantage of the program to help pay for fireworks, concerts and other attractions.
Longtime SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos, whose contract the board voted not to renew at year's end because of the amount of his compensation, questioned the board's use of the federal money and whether it was discussed in a closed-door executive session in violation of Indiana's Open Door Law, threatening to notify authorities in an email to the board. An attorney he retained repeated the charges in a letter asking to meet with the board this week to negotiate a mutually agreed-upon resolution after contract talks stalled weeks ago.
He requested an audit or investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which recently notified the board it would not be taking any action, Board Chairman Andy Qunell said.
Batistatos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The board sought the opinion of Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg, the largest law firm in the state of Indiana, which found there was miscommunication about the loan program but no misuse of funds.
"One hundred percent of the PPP loan proceeds have been used to cover eligible payroll expenses. SSCVA’s CFO has maintained detailed records of the allocation of the PPP loan proceeds to eligible categories of payroll expenses," Barnes & Thornburg Partner Jeremy L. Reidy wrote Friday in a letter to the board. "As of the date of this letter, SSCVA has $15,685.34 of the PPP loan to spend on eligible expenses. Once the remaining amount is spent, SSCVA will file its application for forgiveness with the expectation of receiving forgiveness of the entire amount of the PPP loan."
The SSCVA secured a $388,590 forgivable loan of federal coronavirus pandemic relief money. It used the Paycheck Protection Program funds to pay for payroll and then used the money freed up in its budget, which mostly comes from hotel taxes, to fund the grant program for local cities and towns.
"Like many PPP borrowers, SSCVA has performed better than it had anticipated at the time it applied for the PPP Loan. As a result of its performance and its careful use of funds during the height of the pandemic, SSCVA was in a healthy financial position by the middle of May 2021," Reidy wrote Friday in a letter to the Indiana State Board of Accounts. "The board therefore decided — in accordance with its mission — to implement a new grant program pursuant to which SSCVA would allocated $300,000 for the distribution of up to $20,000 to communities in the surrounding area in order to facilitate the return of festivals and other special events."
Reidy wrote in the letter to the Indiana State Board of Accounts that he believed there was no improper use of the federal pandemic relief funds and the loan likely would be forgiven.
"No federal dollars will be used to fund the Grant Program. SSCVA used the PPP Loan proceeds for the purposes set forth in the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act — to maintain jobs and compensation for employees," he wrote. "Under the circumstances, I see no reason why the PPP Loan will not be fully forgiven. Furthermore, I have seen no evidence of fraudulent or criminal conduct on the part of the Board."
Qunell said the legal opinion vindicated the board in its ongoing dispute with the president.
"We used it 100% for payroll, and that's the proper use," he said. "It vindicates the investment we made into the community by promoting tourism, which is what we're supposed to do."
