Legal opinion backs tourism board in dispute against Batistatos

Batistatos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board sought the opinion of Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg, the largest law firm in the state of Indiana, which found there was miscommunication about the loan program but no misuse of funds.

"One hundred percent of the PPP loan proceeds have been used to cover eligible payroll expenses. SSCVA’s CFO has maintained detailed records of the allocation of the PPP loan proceeds to eligible categories of payroll expenses," Barnes & Thornburg Partner Jeremy L. Reidy wrote Friday in a letter to the board. "As of the date of this letter, SSCVA has $15,685.34 of the PPP loan to spend on eligible expenses. Once the remaining amount is spent, SSCVA will file its application for forgiveness with the expectation of receiving forgiveness of the entire amount of the PPP loan."

The SSCVA secured a $388,590 forgivable loan of federal coronavirus pandemic relief money. It used the Paycheck Protection Program funds to pay for payroll and then used the money freed up in its budget, which mostly comes from hotel taxes, to fund the grant program for local cities and towns.