Leggett & Platt lays off 176 workers, including in Porter County

Leggett & Platt has laid off 176 workers across the Hoosier state, including in Porter County.
The diversified Missouri-based manufacturer of various home and automotive products sent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN notices to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announcing two mass layoffs in Indiana because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company plans to lay off 95 workers at the No-Sag Products spring manufacturing plant in Kendallville.
It's also laying off 81 workers at the Merit Steel Company wire service center in Kouts.
The service center and steel products distributor at 701 W. Indiana St. in Kouts employed more than 100 workers as recently as last year.
"These layoffs will continue indefinitely but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months," Human Resources Manager Greg Hoagland said. "We are taking these employment actions because COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the automotive closures, the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11th, the president’s declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related announcements and actions."
Multiple mass layoffs have taken place across Northwest Indiana as unemployment has soared during the coronavirus lockdown. Other major Region employers to issue the state WARN notices include ArcelorMittal, Agrati, 3 Floyds, Cinemark, Hooters, Prestige Maintenance USA, Take 5 Oil Change, and Direct Buy.
Most of the layoffs are temporary but of indefinite duration as the public health crisis stretches on.
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.