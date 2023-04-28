After four months of crafting, debating, negotiating and compromising, state lawmakers have approved a framework for the establishment of a Lake County convention center and the transit-oriented redevelopment of downtown Gary.

Now the real work begins.

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), Lake County government, the city of Gary, and various other public and private entities all must work together in the months and years ahead to turn that framework into actual brick and mortar facilities.

Doing so will require unprecedented coordination and cooperation. But state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the House sponsor of Senate Enrolled Act 434, is optimistic the Region won't allow this once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass it by.

"I'm pleased with the broad team effort that took place in this process and hope for significant economic benefit for all of Lake County,” Slager said.

The plan requires the state put up about $8 million a year from the estimated $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is matched locally on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

The $5 million in annual matching money for the convention center is expected to come from the community selected to host the facility, or another entity qualified to fund and operate a convention center and, ideally, an adjacent 225- to 275-room convention hotel.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners must solicit proposals for the development and operation of a convention center between July 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024; convene public hearings on the plans; and decide by Dec. 1, 2024, whether a convention center should be built, where it should go and how it will be run, according to the measure.

At the same time, the Lake County Council is empowered to decide whether to increase up to 10% the county innkeepers tax that’s sat at 5% since 1993 to create a reserve fund for convention center additions, refurbishment or similar expenses.

The city of Gary, meanwhile, is encouraged by the legislation to negotiate with the Hard Rock Casino to obtain an additional $3 million a year to satisfy the local match requirement for building demolition initially, and then to fund a replacement Metro Center transit hub in downtown Gary along the South Shore commuter rail line.

The convention center and the Metro Center, if they obtain sufficient approvals and matching funds to move forward, will be overseen by separate seven-member boards supported by the RDA and regularly monitored by the State Budget Committee.

The measure authorizes the RDA to front Gary $3 million in the 2024 and 2025 state budget years, so long as the city puts up a matching amount, to support the demolition of blighted buildings in the area around the Metro Center to speed reinvestment as that project moves forward in subsequent years.

The state would repay the RDA in 2026 for the temporary use of its money. Continued funding for blight removal and other permitted uses beyond 2025 would come from any excess revenue in the Metro Center account, according to the legislation.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the Senate sponsor of the legislation, and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince — who are competing in Tuesday's primary election for the Democratic nomination for Gary mayor — each applauded legislative approval for the projects, which they both championed at the Statehouse, without once mentioning their political rival in their separate statements.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming bipartisan support SB 434 has received to now be on its way to the governor’s desk. This moment is the culmination of two years of collective effort, collaboration and many conversations to fine-tune the language of this bill to ensure optimal benefits for Gary and Lake County," Melton said.

"The intelligent, hard-working and passionate people of Gary deserve this. They deserve more support, they deserve opportunities in our community, and they deserve transformative change now. I’m very happy that SB 434 is primed to deliver that for the people of my city," he added.

Prince, meanwhile, credited Region Republicans in the House and Senate, with whom Prince has worked as a county and municipal official, for helping get the measure across the finish line.

"When I learned that the bill was in trouble due to a lack of engagement of key stakeholders, I asked Senator Ed Charbonneau to convene a meeting to solicit input and seek cooperation from members of the Lake County Republican delegation, who are key influencers in Indianapolis, and we reached out to the RDA as well. As a result, Senator Niemeyer authored improvements in the Senate, supported by Senator Dernulc, and in the House Representative Slager authored a major amendment to improve the bill," Prince said.

"What started as a very narrow bill largely focused on a potential convention center has been refined with the help of many key leaders into a law that will help revitalize downtown Gary, remove blighted buildings and support transportation development districts," he added.

The legislation was approved 49-1 in the Senate and 88-7 in the House. State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, was the only Northwest Indiana lawmaker in either chamber to oppose it.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb soon is expected to sign the measure into law.

