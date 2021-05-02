Lessons of COVID-19 may have lasting impact on retail sector

The coronavirus pandemic greatly disrupted the retail sector, on which it may have a lasting impact.
When COVID-19 swept across the nation last March, supermarkets had to scramble to figure out how to keep in-demand items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bread and cleaning supplies in stock while ramping up home delivery and curbside pickup. Other shops deemed non-essential had to come up with new ideas on how to keep revenue coming in the door when the state ordered them closed, such as turning to e-commerce, engaging more with clientele on social media and selling gift cards that could be redeemed later to loyal customers.
Retailers everywhere had to figure out how to keep employees and customers safe, such as by installing plexiglass barriers at the counter, putting social distancing signs in checkout aisles and testing employees for the coronavirus each day. They had to step up their cleaning and sanitizing routines both as a precaution and to give anxious customers peace of mind.
Some of the stepped-up precautions against spreading disease — as well as new consumer habits like curbside pickup and home delivery — may linger long after COVID-19 is gone.
Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland and Hobart came up with safety protocols that were based on Centers for Disease Control, Indiana State Department of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.
"We've learned to trust the experts and disregard all the other 'noise' brought into our stores," Vyto's spokeswoman Cathie Antczak said. "As pharmacists and technicians, we're part of a network of health care professionals that have been tasked with helping our communities flatten the curve through science and sound medical practices. We've worked closely with our partners in hospitals, doctor's offices and local first responders and will continue those relationships far into the future."
Since the start of the pandemic, Vyto's has engaged in regular sanitizing and disinfecting at all three locations. It equipped its staff with face masks and other personal protective equipment.
"I would say that we learned the resilience of our staff and their ability to adapt to ever-changing situations. We learned that we can depend on each other, from community member to business owner to delivery driver and pharmacy tech," Antczak said. "Our back-office staff is also an integral part of helping us, as a local business, keep up with CDC protocols and roll out any changes within the Vyto's family and to the general public. By acting quickly as the pandemic has evolved, Vyto's has been able to maintain the high level of customer service that our patients have come to rely on."
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way customers behaved, so Vyto's adjusted its business accordingly.
"We don't foresee the added protections of social distancing, hand sanitizing stations and extra disinfecting strategies going away any time soon. In the grand scheme of things, those are good practices to protect the health of our neighbors long after COVID has been controlled," she said. "We've also learned, internally, some of the things within our business that could be streamlined and updated to accommodate a changing society. Utilization of our drive-through service in Highland has increased immensely resulting in a shift in staff. Walk-ins after 6 p.m. slowed quite a bit, so we took the initiative to amend our hours."
The pandemic forced businesses to be nimble and adapt.
"Everyone and every business learned a lot very quickly during the pandemic," Strack and Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "All of us were in uncharted territory. From panic buying, product shortages, shutdowns, and government mandates, change came quickly, almost overnight. The Strack teams did an outstanding job and adapted to an ever-changing environment and continued to serve our customers in a safe and friendly environment."
Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which has 20 locations across Northwest Indiana, was busy during the pandemic, especially in the early days, but faced new challenges and changing consumer behavior.
"Going forward there will continue to be a heightened awareness to social distancing, sanitation, keeping associates from working when they are sick," Wilkinson said. "Safety will be at the forefront of all decisions we make. We will continue to offer face masks and shield to customers for the foreseeable future. Pickup and delivery services have seen tremendous growth during the pandemic. Many consumers will continue to choose this option while others will want to shop for themselves in a store. E-commerce is here to stay. Pick-up and delivery peaked at an 875% increase over prior year early in the pandemic. Today ecommerce is showing a 250% increase over pre-pandemic levels."
The supermarket chain also expects to keep safety precautions in place for the foreseeable future.
"Strack and Van Til will continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC, WHO, and other Healthcare professionals to determine when and if it’s safe to remove the plexiglass at the checkouts and other areas," he said. "We don’t anticipate removing the shields anytime soon. Our associates will continue to wear face masks and face shields until it is deemed safe to remove them. We want to keep a safe environment for our customers, associates, and vendors."
Family Express, the Valparaiso-based chain of more than 80 convenience stores, plans to keep the disposable wax tissue it installed along with plastic barriers and hand sanitizing stations to "create the most fortified open retail environment in the U.S."
The idea was to ensure that customers don't have to directly touch any hard surfaces like gas pumps, gas nozzles, PIN pads, touch screens, door handles, refrigerator handles, coffee machines, or ATM buttons.
"You may have noticed that we have not had a typical flu season. Common sense would suggest that all of the prophylactic measures that have been instituted for COVID-19 are minimizing the transmission of other infections as well," CEO Gus Olympidis said. "Family Express has provided thin tissue that our customers can use to avoid direct contact with a hard surface throughout our stores. The thin tissue, along with the presence of sanitizing stations throughout our facilities, we intend to make permanent if for no other reason than prophylaxis against the flu. At our corporate office, we intend to permanently require temperature checks and sanitizing upon entry."
Some businesses learned during the pandemic they should get back to basics.
"Good old-fashioned personal service prevails," said Joel Bender with Mind Benders puzzles & games in downtown Whiting. "People need people and places to go in their community and those surrounding. We listened to people’s needs and wants, and offered them our time and expertise, by phone, social media and even by displaying and demonstrating items at the main window of our storefront. We recommended puzzles, toys and games to help families enjoy their newfound time together. Our offerings provided a nice balance of day-to-day activities, and to help offset stress brought upon by increased and excessive screen time."
The pandemic forced the puzzle shop on 119th Street to change the way it did business, and some of the changes will stick.
"The comfort levels of exploring public places has changed for some, and those individuals are just not ready to venture out yet, into crowded public places," Bender said. "We have accommodated those customers by offering free local delivery, running items to vehicles curbside and even offering private shopping experiences before hours. This practice will continue indefinitely."
Shifting consumer behavior also resulted in a permanent change of the shop's inventory mix.
"Well, we have expanded our jigsaw puzzle collection quite significantly, being that the pastime of jigsaw puzzles made a statement comeback during the pandemic and we could barely keep them on our shelves," Bender said.