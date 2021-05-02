Lessons of COVID-19 may have lasting impact on retail sector

"We don't foresee the added protections of social distancing, hand sanitizing stations and extra disinfecting strategies going away any time soon. In the grand scheme of things, those are good practices to protect the health of our neighbors long after COVID has been controlled," she said. "We've also learned, internally, some of the things within our business that could be streamlined and updated to accommodate a changing society. Utilization of our drive-through service in Highland has increased immensely resulting in a shift in staff. Walk-ins after 6 p.m. slowed quite a bit, so we took the initiative to amend our hours."

The pandemic forced businesses to be nimble and adapt.

"Everyone and every business learned a lot very quickly during the pandemic," Strack and Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "All of us were in uncharted territory. From panic buying, product shortages, shutdowns, and government mandates, change came quickly, almost overnight. The Strack teams did an outstanding job and adapted to an ever-changing environment and continued to serve our customers in a safe and friendly environment."

Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which has 20 locations across Northwest Indiana, was busy during the pandemic, especially in the early days, but faced new challenges and changing consumer behavior.