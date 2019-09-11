Michigan City's premier shopping mall has a new public face.
Indianapolis-based mall magnate Simon Property Group named Jessica Vrbanoff the director of marketing and business development for the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in downtown Michigan City.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica,” Lighthouse Place General Manager Chris Juricic said.
You have free articles remaining.
Vrbanoff will manage public and community relations for the 100-store outlet mall at the site of the former Pullman-Standard box car factory. She will oversee advertising, marketing, special events and partnership development for the 32-year-old outdoor mall that's home to designer and brand-name retailers like Coach, Michael Kors, The North Face and the Nike Factory Store.
“I’m excited to call Northwest Indiana home,” Vrbanoff said. “This is such a beautiful part of the state, and I’m eager to get to know the local and regional shoppers who have embraced this center so enthusiastically.”
Vrbanoff most recently worked at Accent Indy, a destination management company that coordinates meetings and conventions in central Indiana. She is a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and also worked in community engagement management for the Spare to Share digital networking platform in Chicago.