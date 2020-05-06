You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lighthouse Place mall to reopen Friday
alert urgent

Lighthouse Place mall to reopen Friday

Lighthouse Place mall to reopen Friday

The Lighthouse Place outlet mall in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete, file, The Times

The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall in Michigan City is slated to reopen on Friday.

Simon Property Group announced on its website it planned to reopen the outlet mall, which has been shuttered because of the coronavirus since March 18, on Thursday. 

But the mall, one of the largest in the Region, cannot reopen until Michigan City Mayor Duane Perry's stay-at-home order expires at 12 a.m. Friday, so it will have to reopen on Friday instead, Michigan City Administrator Chris Yagelski said.

The mayor does not plan to renew the order after Gov. Eric Holcomb released his Back on Track plan that allowed most retail businesses to reopen across the state on Monday, except counties like Lake with a high concentration of positive cases.

"There was some confusion in the interpretation of the order believing it expired tonight at midnight, however it is tomorrow at midnight. We did speak directly to them and discussed the error," Yagelski said. "It is just Friday and not (Thursday) due to the misunderstanding of midnight on the 6th to midnight on the 7th."

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group has been reopening shopping malls across the country, including the Greenwood Park Mall and Edinburgh Premium Outlets in suburban Indianapolis.

The mall giant is taking new precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 74,000 Americans thus far, including requiring mall employees to wear masks and have their temperature taken. Those with fevers, or cold and flu-like symptoms such as a cough or sore throat, are sent home.

Customers can get masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at the mall office. Lighthouse Place has placed sanitizer stations in common areas that will be regularly disinfected. The mall will encourage social distancing with signs, markers and extra space between seating.

Under the governor's order, restaurants at the mall cannot reopen for dine-in service until Monday, and then must operate at 50% capacity.

For more information, visit simon.com or www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/lighthouse-place.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts