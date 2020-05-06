Lighthouse Place mall to reopen Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall in Michigan City is slated to reopen on Friday.

Simon Property Group announced on its website it planned to reopen the outlet mall, which has been shuttered because of the coronavirus since March 18, on Thursday.

But the mall, one of the largest in the Region, cannot reopen until Michigan City Mayor Duane Perry's stay-at-home order expires at 12 a.m. Friday, so it will have to reopen on Friday instead, Michigan City Administrator Chris Yagelski said.

The mayor does not plan to renew the order after Gov. Eric Holcomb released his Back on Track plan that allowed most retail businesses to reopen across the state on Monday, except counties like Lake with a high concentration of positive cases.

"There was some confusion in the interpretation of the order believing it expired tonight at midnight, however it is tomorrow at midnight. We did speak directly to them and discussed the error," Yagelski said. "It is just Friday and not (Thursday) due to the misunderstanding of midnight on the 6th to midnight on the 7th."

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group has been reopening shopping malls across the country, including the Greenwood Park Mall and Edinburgh Premium Outlets in suburban Indianapolis.