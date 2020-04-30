Lighthouse Place mall to reopen, memo reveals; River Oaks to reopen for to-go items

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City plans to reopen or to-go business Friday, and Simon Property Group aims to reopen Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City on Saturday.

Owners Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group plan to reopen River Oaks Center to all tenants and employees between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Exactly which stores at the enclosed shopping mall just west of the state line will be open is not yet known but will be announced soon.

"We encourage all merchants to reopen their locations at our properties, which will allow a restart of business operation," Namdar Realty Group said in a news release. "We urge all employees to take common-sense health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to stay healthy."

Customers would make most purchases over the phone or internet, and employees would deliver purchased items to the backseat or truck of customers' vehicles to limit physical contact. Employees then would be required to wash or sanitize their hands and disinfect anything that came into contact with the customer.