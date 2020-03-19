Lighthouse Place outlet mall in Michigan City closed until March 29 in coronavirus response

One of Northwest Indiana's largest and busiest shopping centers will be closed for more than a week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City closed Wednesday night, and will remain closed through March 29.

Its owner, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Properties, decided to temporarily close all of its properties after talks with federal, state, and local officials about containing the fast-spreading COVID-19, which has infected more than 235,000 people and killed more than 9,800 around the globe as of Thursday afternoon.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon.

Before the temporary closures, Simon stepped up precautions at Lighthouse Place and its other malls, increasing cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing of mall entrances, restrooms, seating areas, play areas, dining areas, doorknobs, strollers, trash cans, charging stations, drinking fountains, mall offices and guest services areas throughout the day and after hours. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets also installed hand sanitizer stations at outside restrooms.