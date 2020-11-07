Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets adds coronavirus test site with same-day results

QuestCap is opening a coronavirus test site that provides same-day results at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.
The Toronto-based social-impact investment company, which aims to fund "recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today," is setting up the COVID-19 testing lab at the outlet mall at 601 Wabash St. in downtown Michigan City.
The new test site can process up to 150 tests per day. QuestCap will charge between $59 and $179 for coronavirus antibody and antigen tests.
Support Local Journalism
The coronavirus tests will take less than 10 minutes to administer and provide results by text or email within 24 hours. If one tests negative for the virus, the results come with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-protected smartphone app.
Appointments can be made online at www.testbeforeyougo.com.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.