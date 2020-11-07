 Skip to main content
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets adds coronavirus test site with same-day results
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets adds coronavirus test site with same-day results

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets adds coronavirus test site

QuestCap opened a COVID-19 test site at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

QuestCap is opening a coronavirus test site that provides same-day results at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.

The Toronto-based social-impact investment company, which aims to fund "recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today," is setting up the COVID-19 testing lab at the outlet mall at 601 Wabash St. in downtown Michigan City.

The new test site can process up to 150 tests per day. QuestCap will charge between $59 and $179 for coronavirus antibody and antigen tests.

The coronavirus tests will take less than 10 minutes to administer and provide results by text or email within 24 hours. If one tests negative for the virus, the results come with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-protected smartphone app.

Appointments can be made online at www.testbeforeyougo.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

