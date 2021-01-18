Lilly Endowment grant will let Lubeznik Center for the Arts offer after-school arts education

MICHIGAN CITY – A grant from the Lilly Endowment in Indianapolis will enable the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City to provide after-school arts education and other outreach programs.
The philanthropic foundation, created in 1937 by Eli Lilly and Company President J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., gave $12,000 to the arts center, which has a Teen Arts Council and partners with the Boys and Girls Club and Safe Harbor in Michigan City to provide a safe and enriching environment for local youth.
"This grant support will help assure that our virtual programming continues to be of the highest quality to support youth's creative expression and social and emotional needs, especially at this time when many social spaces and opportunities for creativity have been lost due to important COVID-19 safety measures," Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman said.
The Lilly Endowment gave 297 grants this year through its Youth Program Resilience Fund to empower youth-serving organizations across the Hoosier state to empower them to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of more than $170 million in grants the Lilly Endowment has awarded during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant to the Lubeznik Center at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City will support its ongoing efforts to "continue its commitment to integrate arts, education, and community in LaPorte County."
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
