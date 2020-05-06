Linz Heritage Angus in Crown Point contributes to industry effort to boost cow herd productivity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local Angus cattle breeder that supplies many of the finest steakhouses in Chicago and Indianapolis is contributing to an industry initiative to boost cow productivity.

Linz Heritage Angus in Crown Point re-enrolled in the American Angus Association whole-herd reporting system MaternalPlus, which gathers reproduction trait data that the nation's largest beef breed organization uses to help guide the selection decisions of Angus breeders and consumers.

More than 110 cattle breeders around the country participate in the program, which gathers cow herd and reproductive performance statistics, tracks heifer and cow reproductive records and helps develop traits like longevity.

"In addition, MaternalPlus lays the groundwork for selection tools related to cow longevity in the herd. Gathering these records will allow the association to cultivate research related to cow herd productivity and make improvements similar to what the Angus breed has witnessed in other economically relevant traits," the American Angus Association said in a news release.