 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Literary events to take place this weekend
urgent

Literary events to take place this weekend

Literary events to take place this weekend

The Michigan City Public Library hosts authors via its Writing Out Loud series.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's going to be lit in Northwest Indiana this weekend. 

Several literary events are planned across the Region. Author appearances will take place this weekend at Green Door Books in Hobart, 616 Sound Stage in Miller and the Michigan City Public Library.

Author Mark Langley will appear from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Green Door Books at 325 Main St in downtown Hobart. He's the award-winning author of the Arthur Nakai Mystery Series, detective books set in the American West. His last novel "Death Waits in the Dark" won a Feathered Quill Award for Best Mystery of 2021 and was a finalist in the American Book Fest Awards.

His third novel in the series, "When Silence Screams," just came out last month. The book follows private investigator Arthur Nakai as he seeks to unravel a new mystery.

"Melanie Manygoats and her young son arrive on a cold winter’s day seeking his help locating her missing daughter, whom she fears has become one of the stolen. Arthur accepts and soon finds himself wading through the world of teenage prostitution where he discovers April has already been sold to a man known to everyone in the trade as The Cuban," the book's publisher said in a description. "Running underage girls is his business, and the revolving door of the flesh trade is always rotating, Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl goes missing on the Navajo reservation. The only thing left behind? Her bicycle found hidden among scrub brush under a bridge over an empty desert wash. Are the cases related or are they simply part of a bigger, more horrifying picture plaguing Arthur's beloved Dinétah?"

Langley, who splits his time between Indiana and New Mexico, is working on the fourth book, "Broken Glass," which is slated to come out next year.

1:05 WATCH NOW: Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott talks about Oxbow Landing project

At 7 p.m. Saturday night former steelworker Noel Ignatiev will have a book release party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood. He worked for U.S. Steel's Gary Works from 1971 to 1977. He recently published the story collection "Acceptable Men."

His friends and co-workers also will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will be music at The Sound Stage, an open-air venue next to the neighborhood dive bar Thumbs Up, where one can buy libations.

And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, author and poet Janine Harrison will appear at the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library's Writing Out Loud author series.

Harrison, a professor at Calumet College in Whiting, will read from her work at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th Street in downtown Michigan City.

She's the author of the poetry collection "Weight of Silence" and chapbook "If We Were Birds." Her most recent book, the travel memoir/guidebook "Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago: A Solo Woman’s Travel Adventure," just came out.

"Her work has also appeared in Veils, Halos, and Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women, Not Like the Rest of Us: An Anthology of Contemporary Indiana Writers, A&U, Gyroscope Review, and other publications," the Michigan City Public Library said in a press release. "She teaches creative writing at Calumet College of St. Joseph, freelance writes, and serves as a teaching artist and activist throughout Chicagoland. Formerly, Janine was a Highland Poet Laureate, an Indiana Writers’ Consortium president, and a poetry reviewer for The Florida Review. She lives with her husband, fiction writer Michael Poore, and daughter, Jianna, in Northwest Indiana."

The event is free and open to the public.

+7 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts