Literary events to take place this weekend

Langley, who splits his time between Indiana and New Mexico, is working on the fourth book, "Broken Glass," which is slated to come out next year.

At 7 p.m. Saturday night former steelworker Noel Ignatiev will have a book release party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood. He worked for U.S. Steel's Gary Works from 1971 to 1977. He recently published the story collection "Acceptable Men."

His friends and co-workers also will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will be music at The Sound Stage, an open-air venue next to the neighborhood dive bar Thumbs Up, where one can buy libations.

And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, author and poet Janine Harrison will appear at the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library's Writing Out Loud author series.

Harrison, a professor at Calumet College in Whiting, will read from her work at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th Street in downtown Michigan City.

She's the author of the poetry collection "Weight of Silence" and chapbook "If We Were Birds." Her most recent book, the travel memoir/guidebook "Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago: A Solo Woman’s Travel Adventure," just came out.