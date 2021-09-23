Literary events to take place this weekend

It's going to be lit in Northwest Indiana this weekend.
Several literary events are planned across the Region. Author appearances will take place this weekend at Green Door Books in Hobart, 616 Sound Stage in Miller and the Michigan City Public Library.
Author Mark Langley will appear from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Green Door Books at 325 Main St in downtown Hobart. He's the award-winning author of the Arthur Nakai Mystery Series, detective books set in the American West. His last novel "Death Waits in the Dark" won a Feathered Quill Award for Best Mystery of 2021 and was a finalist in the American Book Fest Awards.
His third novel in the series, "When Silence Screams," just came out last month. The book follows private investigator Arthur Nakai as he seeks to unravel a new mystery.
"Melanie Manygoats and her young son arrive on a cold winter’s day seeking his help locating her missing daughter, whom she fears has become one of the stolen. Arthur accepts and soon finds himself wading through the world of teenage prostitution where he discovers April has already been sold to a man known to everyone in the trade as The Cuban," the book's publisher said in a description. "Running underage girls is his business, and the revolving door of the flesh trade is always rotating, Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl goes missing on the Navajo reservation. The only thing left behind? Her bicycle found hidden among scrub brush under a bridge over an empty desert wash. Are the cases related or are they simply part of a bigger, more horrifying picture plaguing Arthur's beloved Dinétah?"
Langley, who splits his time between Indiana and New Mexico, is working on the fourth book, "Broken Glass," which is slated to come out next year.
At 7 p.m. Saturday night former steelworker Noel Ignatiev will have a book release party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood. He worked for U.S. Steel's Gary Works from 1971 to 1977. He recently published the story collection "Acceptable Men."
His friends and co-workers also will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will be music at The Sound Stage, an open-air venue next to the neighborhood dive bar Thumbs Up, where one can buy libations.
And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, author and poet Janine Harrison will appear at the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library's Writing Out Loud author series.
Harrison, a professor at Calumet College in Whiting, will read from her work at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th Street in downtown Michigan City.
She's the author of the poetry collection "Weight of Silence" and chapbook "If We Were Birds." Her most recent book, the travel memoir/guidebook "Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago: A Solo Woman’s Travel Adventure," just came out.
"Her work has also appeared in Veils, Halos, and Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women, Not Like the Rest of Us: An Anthology of Contemporary Indiana Writers, A&U, Gyroscope Review, and other publications," the Michigan City Public Library said in a press release. "She teaches creative writing at Calumet College of St. Joseph, freelance writes, and serves as a teaching artist and activist throughout Chicagoland. Formerly, Janine was a Highland Poet Laureate, an Indiana Writers’ Consortium president, and a poetry reviewer for The Florida Review. She lives with her husband, fiction writer Michael Poore, and daughter, Jianna, in Northwest Indiana."