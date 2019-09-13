MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday increased the amount of a loan it authorized last year for cleanup work at the old Methodist Church in Gary after this year's wet spring created a need to drain the church of accumulated rain water.
The RDA had originally approved a loan of nearly $64,000 for asbestos cleanup at the church, which the Gary Redevelopment Commission hopes to turn into a "ruins garden." Thursday's action increases the loan amount to an even $100,000 to do both the "dewatering" and asbestos removal, said RDA Chief Operating Officer Sherri Ziller.
The RDA is local administrator for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency loan program. Loan recommendations are made by the NWI Brownfields Coalition, which was created in 2013 with an $800,000 EPA grant. That grant was supplemented a year later by a $600,000 grant to be used for brownfield assessment.
The City Church Ruins Garden project was started with a $163,333 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The intention is to create a community and cultural center in the landmark, but decaying, church at Washington Street and Sixth Avenue.
Gary officials said at the time of the Knight Foundation grant that the intention of the project is "to transform the blighted former City Methodist Church into a safe, aesthetically unique space for cultural programming and tourism. When complete, the City Church Ruins Garden will be one of the largest ruins gardens in the country, "encouraging tourism and providing a creative public green space downtown."
The NWI Brownfields Coalition revolving loan program has also made loans for environmental assessment work at Lost Marsh in Hammond, for remediation work at the Ambassador Hotel and Apartments site in Gary and for remediation work at a Hammond industrial site. The loans are limited to projects in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.