Local baker makes life-size Lady Gaga cake on Food Network show

Future episodes feature bakers creating cakes honoring RuPaul, The Rock, Flava Flav from Public Enemy and the Brady Bunch.

"The show involves sculpting life-size cakes of celebrities in very iconic red carpet moments," Shelton said. "We had to take on the challenge of baking a cake of Lady Gaga. Before that, the biggest person I sculpted was a cake topper that was 6 inches tall. We had to do an exact replica of of a life-size Lady Gaga. Our assignment was to recreate her iconic 2016 origami dress."

They only had 14 hours to achieve a feat Shelton had never even fathomed before.

"We think of ourselves as the MacGyvers of cake where we specialize in problem solving," he said. "But this was the most difficult thing I ever baked. We didn't know anything going in, such as how tall it had to be or her exact measurements.

"You have to figure out the depth, proportion and other engineering stuff of a full-sized person. I had previously done a 12-inch gingerbread house but now you need to bake something that's 6 feet tall. It's of such a different nature."

Shelton, who baked a cake with a skier being chased by a yeti down a mountain for "The Big Bake," was pleased with how it turned out.