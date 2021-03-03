Local banks declare dividends

Peoples Bank, Wintrust Bank and First Midwest Bank all recently declared first-quarter dividends.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company for Peoples Bank, declared a dividend of $0.31 per common share payable on April 8 to anyone who owned its stock as of March 26.

Peoples Bank's stock is currently traded via the over-the-counter bulletin board under the symbol NWIN. But the Munster-based bank is in the process of seeking a listing on NASDAQ, one of the largest stock markets in the country by trading volume. Its holding company will change its name to FinWard Bancorp as part of that transition because its geographic footprint now extends past Northwest Indiana to Chicago's south suburbs across.

First Midwest Bank, which has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, declared a $0.14 per share dividend payable on April 13 to anyone who owned stock as of March 26. It's the 153rd straight consecutive quarterly dividend First Midwest has paid since it was founded in 1983.

Chicago-based First Midwest Bank also will return funds to shareholders by buying back up to $200 million of its stock, which is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker FMBI.