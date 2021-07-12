Local banks renew pledge to invest in transit-oriented development

Five local banks have renewed pledges to finance transit-oriented development near South Shore Line stations in conjunction with the Double Track and West Lake extension projects.

Horizon Bank, Peoples Bank, First Financial Bank, 1st Source Bank and Centier Bank have pledged two years ago to try to collectively lend up to $25 million for new development that would enhance the quality of life in Northwest Indiana. The banks have reiterated their support as work on the project begins.

“Northwest Indiana has a game-changing opportunity to capitalize on the expansion of the South Shore rail line,” said Mike Schneider, commercial market president at First Financial Bank. “There is an exciting, ambitious vision for the future of Northwest Indiana that no single municipality, or business, or economic concern can drive on their own. Collaboration is key and to that end, it is our hope that our bank group can be leaders for mutually beneficial partnerships.”

The Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council, a sister organization of One Region that consists of CEOs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, is spearheading the effort.