Local construction firms donating roofing and repair work to needy homeowners

Moore is donating the labor, while Conner and MZI and splitting the cost of materials.

The work was supposed to take place in late January but got delayed because of the weather. It's just the beginning of a larger ongoing project to help more homeowners in need.

"This group has no name, no official boards or committees, just a few local residents who want to make the lives of deserving community members better," Conner said. "The criteria is simple: an owner occupant who is elderly, disabled, or retired, with very few resources, living in their home that has deferred maintenance, active leaks, inoperable plumbing, or other safety hazards."

The work will not be limited to just roofs, but another roofing company in Michigan City also has signed on to help out. Conner, Moore and Miller also are seeking other local business owners to chip in.

"Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, handymen, landscapers, as well as other skilled professionals who would like to offer their services, are all welcome to participate," Conner said. "The group is also seeking other deserving community members in need."

Anyone who knows someone who could benefit from a donation or home repair or is in need themselves should contact Moore at 312-995-3994 or Conner at 312-735-2912.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.