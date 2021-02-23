Local construction firms donating roofing and repair work to needy homeowners

Local business owners in Michigan City plan to donate roofing and maintenance work to needy homeowners, including retirees scraping by on fixed incomes.
Moore Construction, MZI Corp. and @Properties' Mike Conner have teamed up to help out elderly, disabled or retired homeowners in Michigan City who can't afford repairs.
Moore, who recently bought a building on U.S. 12 to expand his operations in Northwest Indiana, wanted to give back to the community. So he and Conner reached out to Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campell to get leads.
“I thought Dion could help with outreach to local pastors, to find homeowners that needed some help with maintenance issues on their homes," Conner said. "Since one of Moore Construction’s services is roofing, we decided to find a homeowner that needed a new roof, but who didn’t have the finances for one."
They soon found Aurelia Southward, who has lived in her home at 709 Union St. for 50 years but now subsists on a small fixed income.
“When I met Mrs. Southward, she kept saying over and over how grateful she is for what she has. I knew immediately I wanted to do whatever I could to help make her life a bit easier," Conner said. "Removing any worry she may have had over her roof needs seemed like the least our small group could do."
Moore is donating the labor, while Conner and MZI and splitting the cost of materials.
The work was supposed to take place in late January but got delayed because of the weather. It's just the beginning of a larger ongoing project to help more homeowners in need.
"This group has no name, no official boards or committees, just a few local residents who want to make the lives of deserving community members better," Conner said. "The criteria is simple: an owner occupant who is elderly, disabled, or retired, with very few resources, living in their home that has deferred maintenance, active leaks, inoperable plumbing, or other safety hazards."
The work will not be limited to just roofs, but another roofing company in Michigan City also has signed on to help out. Conner, Moore and Miller also are seeking other local business owners to chip in.
"Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, handymen, landscapers, as well as other skilled professionals who would like to offer their services, are all welcome to participate," Conner said. "The group is also seeking other deserving community members in need."
Anyone who knows someone who could benefit from a donation or home repair or is in need themselves should contact Moore at 312-995-3994 or Conner at 312-735-2912.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
