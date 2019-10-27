Several local craft breweries are competing to be the “Best Seasonal Beer in Indiana’s Cool North.”
Indiana Dunes Tourism in Porter County is partnering with the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission on the promotion, in which the public can vote on the best craft beers in Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties as part of the fifth annual Food Wars competition.
Participating breweries include Chesterton Brewery in Chesterton, Four Fathers Brewing in Valparaiso, Ironwood Brewing Co. in Valparaiso, Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City and Zorn Brew Works in Michigan City, as well as breweries in and around South Bend and Elkhart.
Ironwood is putting forward its malt-forward Henry Baker Brown Düsseldorf Altbier, Burn 'Em Brewing its Red Zeppelin English-Style Red Ale, and Four Fathers its Valhalla Imperial Stout, an Imperial Stout brewed with lactose, honey, coconut, and vanilla bean. Chesterton Brewing is offering up its Oktoberfest brew and Zorn Brew Works its Excelsior Spice Pumpkin Ale, which is named after the Excelsior Bicycle Company that once operated in Michigan City.
People can vote online through Nov. 4 if they are over 21 years old and provide an email address. Everyone who votes will have an opportunity to win a $25 gift certificate to three of their favorite participating breweries. A winner will be crowned publicly on Nov. 4.
For more information or to vote, visit IndianasCoolNorth.com/BeerWars.