A former social worker turned entrepreneur developed a vegan, plant-based icing that will be available at Strack & Van Til supermarkets in Valparaiso starting next week.
Emily Edwards, who previously ran a mental health private practice before discovering her passions were food and clean, healthy living, started the company Emily's Foods last year after graduating from the food entrepreneurship training program at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in downtown Gary.
Emily's Foods specializes in organic, allergen-free, plant protein-based foods to "satisfy your guilty pleasure while maintaining a clean lifestyle" and that promise "all of the pleasure without the guilt."
The Northwest Indiana resident refined products like muffins, pizzelle wafer sandwiches and the flagship Paradise Icing at Purdue University's food science laboratories.
The company's signature vegan icing is infused with pea protein powder, and it comes in three flavors: chocolate, maple and caramel sea salt vanilla.
"With the growing prevalence in health and environmentally conscious consumers, the demand for palatable plant-based alternatives is undeniable," Edwards said in a news release. "Northwest Indiana resident Paradise Icing can be used as an icing, a dip, creamer for your coffee, and much more."
The icing is free of gluten, refined sugars, eggs, dairy, dyes, nuts and allergens.
"The icing is suitable for diabetics, people with food allergies, people on plant-based diets, and people struggling with blood sugar imbalance," Edwards said. "Paradise Icing doesn’t taste like cardboard and there is no throat catch that is usually experienced from plant-based protein powder."
Emily's Foods had started selling Paradise Icing online, including on the vegan food site Mylk Guys, but it's now being distributed at a growing number of brick-and-mortar retailers, including Old World Market in Valparaiso, Sugar Beet Food Coop in Oak Park and Potash in Chicago. Strack & Van Til will start to carry it at its two supermarkets in Valparaiso as of Oct. 23.
For more information, visit www.emilysfoods.com.