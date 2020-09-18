Local Firehouse Subs owners named franchisees of the year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local Firehouse Subs owners were named Franchisees of the Year by the firefighter-themed submarine sandwich shop.

Jeff and Robyn Walsworth, who own Firehouse Subs restaurants in Valparaiso and Portage, won an Axe Award for Central Franchisees of the Year from the Jacksonville, Florida-based sub sandwich chain, which decorates all its restaurants with firefighting memorabilia. They were honored for high performance and commitment to the community.

"Jeff, a retired fireman, displays the core values of Firehouse Subs’ mission statement every day; he truly embodies the heart of the Firehouse Subs brand," the company said in a news release. "His passion for moving forward with new ideas that benefit the overall Firehouse Subs system makes him an invaluable member of the Firehouse Subs family. He has shown tremendous leadership in the Chicago area, assisting other franchisees with everything from questions about operations to repairing restaurant equipment. His dedication and strong leadership skills shine bright."