Local Firehouse Subs owners named franchisees of the year

Local Firehouse Subs owners were named Franchisees of the Year by the firefighter-themed submarine sandwich shop.
Jeff and Robyn Walsworth, who own Firehouse Subs restaurants in Valparaiso and Portage, won an Axe Award for Central Franchisees of the Year from the Jacksonville, Florida-based sub sandwich chain, which decorates all its restaurants with firefighting memorabilia. They were honored for high performance and commitment to the community.
"Jeff, a retired fireman, displays the core values of Firehouse Subs’ mission statement every day; he truly embodies the heart of the Firehouse Subs brand," the company said in a news release. "His passion for moving forward with new ideas that benefit the overall Firehouse Subs system makes him an invaluable member of the Firehouse Subs family. He has shown tremendous leadership in the Chicago area, assisting other franchisees with everything from questions about operations to repairing restaurant equipment. His dedication and strong leadership skills shine bright."
The Walsworths opened the quick-service restaurants serving a variety of hot and cold subs like the Hook and Ladder and the Engineer at 71 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso and 6536 U.S. 6 in Portage in 2015. The 25-year-old chain that was started by firefighters and is known for its wide assortment of hot sauces has grown to more than 1,100 locations across the country.
“My wife, Robyn, and I take pride in providing hearty meals while giving back to the community. As a retired fireman myself, I know firsthand what our local first responders are up against on a daily basis. Firehouse Subs is more than just a restaurant. The great work the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation does is so impactful,” Jeff Walsworth said. “We are so honored and humbled to be a part of it and to be named the Firehouse Subs Franchisees of the Year in the Central region.”
