Local gastroenterologist earns board certification

MICHIGAN CITY — A local gastroenterologist with Franciscan Physician Network earned board certification.

Zohair Ahmed, who practices at Woodland Health Center in Michigan City and Valparaiso Specialty Health Center on U.S. 30 in Porter County, got board certified in interventional gastroenterology, meaning he has shown he meets "nationally recognized standards for education, knowledge, experience and skills."

"His clinical interests include advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), biliary and pancreatic disease, gastrointestinal stent placement and endoscopic bariatric procedures (balloon placement and endoscopic suturing)," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

Ahmed completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois and did a fellowship in gastroenterology and an advanced fellowship in interventional endoscopy at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

He is seeing patients via MyChart Virtual Visits and in person at Franciscan Physician Network Woodland Health Center at 8865 W. 400 North in Michigan City or the Valparaiso Specialty Health Center at 2590 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso.

To schedule an appointment, call (219) 872-6566.