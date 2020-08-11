Local Golden Corral owner murdered teen in 1991, investigators say

Details in the case

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler announced earlier this year in Missouri that Niemet was arrested and charged with the murder of Jones, a classmate who was reported missing on April 24, 1991, and turned up in the Russellville area on June 8 of that year.

The Cole County juvenile office initially had to certify Niemet, 43, as an adult, since he was 14 years old at the time of the slaying, Thompson said. Cole County sheriff's office Capt. Kevin Woodson said his department had been reviewing the cold case for seven months and arrested Niemet because of advancements in technology since 1991, declining to elaborate further.

Niemet lived about a mile from where Jones was later found, according to a probable cause statement. He returned home with blood on his clothes and poured bleach on his pants in an effort to clean them the night Jones turned up missing and witnesses heard two gunshots ring out, according to the charging information.

He was wearing only his underwear when interviewed that night by a sheriff's deputy about the missing Jones, according to the probable cause statement.

Fresh tracks where Jones' body was later found matched Niemet's ATV, according to the charging documents.