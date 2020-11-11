Local hemp processor expanding

Previously, hemp production in Indiana was legal only if the crop was tied to research by a university, said Don Robison, seed administrator of the Office of the Indiana State Chemist.

The crop was allowed to be sold commercially once the research was completed, he said.

Now, Robison said the only strings attached are obtaining a license to grow and process hemp and meeting a few basic requirements, like growing at least one acre of hemp outdoors or a minimum 2,000 square feet indoors.

There’s also a background check and a $750 state licensing fee.

Aside from that, for the most part, “they’re good to go,” Robison said.

Robison said license applications will start being accepted by his office, based at Purdue University, before December for the 2021 growing season.

Robison said 283 licenses to produce hemp for research were issued in the state last year but a number of interested growers chose to wait to see if USDA would approve the state’s regulatory plan.

“I would be surprised if we didn’t have one and a half to two times the licenses next year,” he said.