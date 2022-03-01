Local manufacturer continues to grow

LAPORTE — A LaPorte County manufacturing company is expanding for the second time in four-years.

O’Tech Corp. was awarded a 10-year tax abatement Monday night by the LaPorte County Council on $2.9 million in new equipment.

Owner Jack O’Donnell said the investment is in response to continued rising demand for the products made at the Rolling Prairie plant just off Indiana 2 near 450 East.

The company, a leader in thermoplastic compounding and one of the largest vinyl compounders in the Midwest, develops, designs and makes plastic beads used in the cable and wiring industries, along with souls for footwear.

“Things are just booming,” O'Donnell said.

He said the new equipment will nearly double current production levels.

O’Donnell said 20 additional jobs over the next 12 months are projected but possibly more judging by higher than anticipated growth in the company’s workforce after the last expansion in 2018.

The forecast then was 10 additional jobs from an over $2 million investment in new equipment but another 40 positions were created.

“I’m hoping for the same thing to happen again,” he said.

The company has a workforce of 87 employees, said LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development Executive Director Tony Rodriguez.

O’Donnell founded the company 24 years ago at its present location.

“This particular company has performed well,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the over 200,000-square-foot plant will be at full capacity once the new equipment is installed in the only space available to grow within the facility.

“I believe they will be using 100% of their facilities and they’ll be doing it very efficiently as well,” he said.

O’Donnell also said turnover problems have eased up since he recently increased wages for production related positions to between $19 and $20 an hour.

Those jobs previously paid $15 to $16 an hour.

“They seem to be holding pretty steady,” he said.

