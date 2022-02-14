Local Midwest Express Clinic airs Super Bowl ad with Marshawn Lynch

Midwest Express Clinic scored millions of eyeballs by airing a Super Bowl ad with former standout running back Marshawn Lynch.

The chain of urgent care clinics that started in Munster a decade ago and that has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana ran an ad in the Chicago metropolitan area playing off Lynch's Beast Mode nickname.

"We want to expand our quality affordable care to more communities," Director of Business Operations Muhammad Tayyab said. "With that goal in mind, Midwest Express Clinic sought to place an ad in the Super Bowl, the most watched event during the year. We wanted to highlight how we provide access to care in many different areas, including underserved suburbs. We have the goal of providing exceptional care to all of our patients, which was the whole driving force of getting an ad in the Super Bowl."

The 60-second-long ad features Lynch getting treated at Midwest Express Clinic after injuring himself while making coffee "in Barista Mode," fixing motorcycles "in Greased Mode," and making ice cream "in Beast a la Mode" or when sick in bed "in Fleeced Mode."

"We wanted to show how versatile we were in treating different illnesses and injuries," Tayyab said. "We show our primary care concept is health care for any mode. We pretty much came up with the concept first of different modes for different services."

Midwest Express Clinic took the idea to Lynch's camp.

"We presented the concept, and they really liked it," he said. "We felt that partnering up with Marshawn would spread the word and appeal to the younger generation."

Midwest Express Clinic previously employed Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant as a brand ambassador before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

"It boosted our brand awareness," Tayyab said. "He was featured on a lot of billboards and PR articles and digital ads."

But it already made a huge impact, reaching an estimated 3 million viewers.

"A lot of people saw the commercial. It has a huge impact for our family-owned company," Tayyab said. " Our goal is always to provide affordable healthcare. Healthcare does not have to be intimidating. Midwest Express Clinic makes you enjoy the experience whether you're stick or hurt."

Director of Clinical Resources Kaitlyn Steinberg started with Midwest Express Clinic five years ago when it had four clinics. Now it has more than 20.

"I've seen our expansion from a few clinics to a Super Bowl commercial and a brand ambassador," she said. "I'm proud to see how this company has grown. Random friends and family, patients and staff have reached out to say how awesome it was to see the ad."

The Super Bowl ad helps further establish Midwest Express Clinic in the minds of patients in Chicagoland, Tayyab said.

"It felt like a step in the right direction in terms of further growth," he said. "It helps us open up new doors in other areas of health, including preventative care and primary care. We want to give everyone access to stay on top of their health by being able to walk in on their own time."

