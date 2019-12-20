Local post offices to open Sunday for last-minute Christmas rush

If you've procrastinated again and still need to send a gift or pick up an e-commerce order just before Christmas, the U.S. Postal Service understands and has got your back.
The Postal Service will open several branches across the state of Indiana Sunday "to make it easier and more convenient to get those cards, letters and packages to friends and loved ones in time for the holidays."
In Northwest Indiana, the post offices at 303 W. 80th Place in Merrillville and at 2700 Valparaiso St. in Valparaiso will be open from from 12-4 p.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Postal Service estimates it will deliver 800 million packages to homes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. The agency projects it will deliver more than 28 million packages per day across the country the week of Dec. 16, and another 20.5 million packages a day for the remainder of the year.
On top of all the packages, there's also a huge volume of cards passing through the Region's post offices, many carrying gift cards. The Postal Service anticipates it will handle 2.5 billion pieces of expedited First-Class Mail nationwide this week.
For more information, visit usps.com or find the company on social media.
