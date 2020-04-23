Local restaurants delivering 1,000 meals to hospitals through Feed the Front Lines

Restaurants are delivering 1,000 meals to front-line health care workers at area hospitals this week that were donated through Feed the Front Lines, a nonprofit created by Kelly Law Offices in Crown Point and Operation Combat Bikesaver in Cedar Lake.
"We have our first 1,000 meals and desserts going out to the hospitals this coming week," said Michael Massucci, who organized the initiative. "We will be doing another 1,000 meals the following week, too, but we really need the money to keep coming in to keep the program going. The thing I want to stress with the public is, don’t think this is a short-term thing, even if the governor starts to open things up in May. Any opening will be gradual and people aren’t going to flood back into restaurants once the restrictions are lifted, because people will still be cautious and afraid. We are also hearing when restaurants are allowed to open, they will likely have to open up at half capacity to keep social distancing intact for the near future."
Feed the Front Lines encourages the public to donate so it can buy meals for health care workers from local restaurants at a discount, to both keep up the spirits of nurses and doctors during the coronavirus fight and provide much needed business to eateries struggling after the state's stay-at-home order that bans dining in.
Thus far, Foodies Cafe in Dyer, Ciao Bella in Schererville, Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, State Line Pizza in Schererville, Off Square Brewing in Crown Point, Provecho in Crown Point, White Rhino in Dyer, and Dickey's Dogs in Lowell have served meals and desserts to front-line health care workers at hospitals such as Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.
"This fight is far from over. Also, we want to continue to reward the front line workers who are in the heat of battle now, and will be from a physical and psychological standpoint well after the peak has passed," Massucci said. "So, we really would like to see local businesses step up and contribute to this cause and again, for those who can afford it, just 5% of that stimulus check buys 10 meals. To get the word out, we are buying billboards across the county out of our own pocket, not the donation fund, but asking all those who can, to spread the word."
Feed the Front Lines also plans to donate restaurant meals to testing sites and first responders in cities and towns across the Region.
For more information or to donate, visit www.combatbikesaver.org/help-region-restaurants-feed-the-front-lines.html.
