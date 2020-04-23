Local restaurants delivering 1,000 meals to hospitals through Feed the Front Lines

"We have our first 1,000 meals and desserts going out to the hospitals this coming week," said Michael Massucci, who organized the initiative. "We will be doing another 1,000 meals the following week, too, but we really need the money to keep coming in to keep the program going. The thing I want to stress with the public is, don’t think this is a short-term thing, even if the governor starts to open things up in May. Any opening will be gradual and people aren’t going to flood back into restaurants once the restrictions are lifted, because people will still be cautious and afraid. We are also hearing when restaurants are allowed to open, they will likely have to open up at half capacity to keep social distancing intact for the near future."