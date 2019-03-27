Porter County and 17 municipalities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties will receive grants for local roadwork from the Indiana Department of Transportation totaling $12.7 million.
The state announced 189 Community Crossings grants Tuesday, totaling $115 million. INDOT received 229 applications in January, for the first of two grant rounds in 2019.
The Community Crossings grants pay 50 percent of a project's cost in counties with a population of at least 50,000 and in municipalities with a population of at least 10,000. The grants pay 75 percent of the cost of projects in smaller counties and municipalities.
The maximum grant is $1 million annually. The state has awarded about $500 million in Community Crossings grants since 2016.
“Community Crossings projects are crucial to first mile and last mile solutions that companies need when evaluating Indiana to locate their business or expand to create additional jobs,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2019 winter call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. Communities that did not apply, those that applied but did not receive a grant and any that still have space under the $1 million limit can apply in July's grant round. An estimated $100 million will be available in that round.
Region grants
Crown Point: $999,717.54
Dyer: $946,000
Gary: $1,000,000
Griffith: $950,292.25
Hebron: $329,075.77
Highland: $899,478
Hobart: $1,000,000
Kingsford Heights: $545,550.03
Lowell: $874,883.75
Merrillville: $888,331.88
Michigan City: $1,000,000
Munster: $462,707
Portage: $1,000,000
Porter: $623,697.30
Porter County: $656,046
Pottawatomie Park: $98,644.42
Trail Creek: $291,412.50
Valparaiso: $114,398.19
Hammond, Lake Station and St. John also applied for grants.