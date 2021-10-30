Local union leader lobbies Congress for infrastructure spending: 'Steel forms the backbone of our nation'

Mr. Smith went to Washington and so did a local union leader.
Pete Trinidad, president of the United Steelworkers 6787, joined other USW leaders Thursday to press Congress to pass a long-awaited infrastructure bill that would drive demand for steel.
The USW has been encouraging investment in the nation's roads and bridges during its "We Supply America" campaign that included a rally with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at the USW 6787 union hall in Chesterton.
USW leaders from Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia addressed Congress Thursday morning to encourage rebuilding the country's infrastructure with American-made materials like the steel produced at Northwest Indiana's mills.
"Here at 6787, we represent over 3,200 union members who work at the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor facility," he said. "We make steel for construction, shipbuilding, automotive, transportation and more. Steel is crucial for our infrastructure. It forms the backbone of our nation."
The infrastructure bill under consideration by Congress would pump $110 billion into roads, bridges and other construction projects.
"That means more steel needs to be made, which in turn creates more work for our members," he said. "The infrastructure bill also invests in carbon capture technology. It would establish a fund to provide low-interest loans to the private sector for research, development and deployment for CO2 infrastructure."
Such investments will be crucial to ensure the sustainability of integrated steel mills, Trinidad said.
"We work in an energy-intensive industry," he said. "We need forward-thinking, affordable ways to remain competitive and operate responsibly while making economically sound investments that protect our environment for the future."
Communities like Northwest Indiana rely on the steel mills as economic anchors, Trinidad said.
"Union jobs like ours are the foundation of our communities with good wages, benefits and long-term careers that allow us to support our families," Trinidad said. "But our infrastructure has been neglected far too long. We need major national investments to rebuild our infrastructure here in Northwest Indiana and across the country. We are calling on elected officials to make this happen."
