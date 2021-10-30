Local union leader lobbies Congress for infrastructure spending: 'Steel forms the backbone of our nation'

Mr. Smith went to Washington and so did a local union leader.

Pete Trinidad, president of the United Steelworkers 6787, joined other USW leaders Thursday to press Congress to pass a long-awaited infrastructure bill that would drive demand for steel.

The USW has been encouraging investment in the nation's roads and bridges during its "We Supply America" campaign that included a rally with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at the USW 6787 union hall in Chesterton.

USW leaders from Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia addressed Congress Thursday morning to encourage rebuilding the country's infrastructure with American-made materials like the steel produced at Northwest Indiana's mills.

"Here at 6787, we represent over 3,200 union members who work at the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor facility," he said. "We make steel for construction, shipbuilding, automotive, transportation and more. Steel is crucial for our infrastructure. It forms the backbone of our nation."

The infrastructure bill under consideration by Congress would pump $110 billion into roads, bridges and other construction projects.