Locally authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokémon cards Logan Paul bought turned out to be fake

Hart got the case in March of last year. He checked the outside and found the seal and tape had been aged onto the box. Lines of the cardboard were embedded in the seal from age.

But when they opened the case on the video the Pokémon card boxes appeared unusually puffy and didn't say first edition. One box was even filled with G.I. Joe trading cards.

"It's so sad for all parties involved," Paul said in the video. "It's sad for the Pokémon community, like how many fraudulent things are out there. I'm grateful for the things I have that are real now."

Hart said he met with Logan and other Pokémon people in Chicago to open the case.

"I have probably done 100,000 boxes before this and probably 500,000 packs for (the trading card authentication service) PSA," he said. "I'm the one who authenticated packs for PSA too. This is a first like this."

He's run the baseball card and sports memorabilia store in Schererville since 1990. It specializes in vintage unopened inventory.

"This has never happened to us before. I still don’t know how the counterfeiter did it," Hart said. "But for obvious reasons, I really can't speak about it now."