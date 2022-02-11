Locally made Explorers on display at Chicago Auto Show after another strong year

The Region-made Explorer sport utility vehicle is on display at the Chicago Auto Show after another strong sales year that included the launch of the new off-road Timberline version.

Ford is showcasing three different versions of the SUV that's made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place though Feb. 21. Attendees can check out the 2022 Explorer, the 2022 Explorer ST 4WB and the 2021 Explorer Hybrid.

Explorer sales dipped 2.8% last year, due largely to the global chip shortage that left many dealership lots half-empty.

"We had another good year with Explorer, all things considered," said Ford Passenger Vehicle Communications Manager Jiyan Cadiz. "Explorer is a very important vehicle in our SUV portfolio, absolutely. It's America's all-time best-selling SUV. That nameplate means a lot to a lot of folks and a lot of families."

Ford SUVs sales were up 3% last year, including by nearly 16% in the fourth quarter. The relatively stable demand for Explorers contributed to that sales performance during a global pandemic and parts shortage, Cadiz said.

"Our customers started taking delivery of our 2021 Explorer Timberline at the end of last year. That's our most capable Explorer," he said. "That helped us bring in a customer we haven't seen with Explorer, someone who's looking for more adventure."

Targeting a similar demographic as the trail-rated Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Timberline caters to the outdoorsy set.

"The excitement around it continues to grow as more and more of them find their way into the market," Cadiz said. "What has helped propel awareness is we did an Expedition Timberline as well. So the Timberline is becoming a greater series for our Ford SUVs for those looking for the everyday to the epic ability of our SUVs, with even more trail capability."

Different versions with varying trims have helped the Explorer reach the all-time sales peak for SUVs, he said.

"You have to understand what the customer's evolving needs are," Cadiz said. "Explorer Timberline is a great example of it. The pandemic has fueled a resurgence for consumers to reconnect with the wild, reconnect with nature, and reconnect with the outdoors. Explorer Timberline is better equipped for that than any Explorer to date. Even prior to the pandemic, we knew that was where customers were heading. Having a stronger ear to the market with the SUV space will keep us competitive."

The Timberline is above an inch taller with more capable tires and suspension. Aesthetically, it has a more rugged look.

"Timberline started with Explorer and we just announced it with Expedition," Cadiz said. "It's kind of a new territory for us. It's never been done before with the Ford SUV family."

Ford plans to continue to cater to different niches in a segmented marketplace.

"There's no doubt of the popularity of our SUVs, everything from EcoSport to Expedition has a strong following," he said. "People love the capability, our innovation. We've been proven in the market for some time. We've been very strong in SUVs for decades. We've been at it and know the customers well in this space. Something like the Timberline makes us more aspirational to a customer who hasn't considered us before or more exciting to someone who has been a longtime Ford SUV fan but wants more than they have before, more capability."

