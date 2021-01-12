Locally made Ford Explorer reclaims crown as best-selling mid-size SUV after sales rose by 20.9% in 2020

The locally made Ford Explorer reclaimed its crown as the nation's best-selling mid-size SUV after sales rose by 20.9% in 2020.

Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 15.6% to 2.04 million units in 2020, down from 2.42 million the year prior.

In the fourth quarter, Ford sold 542,749 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, down 9.8% as compared to the 601,862 units sold in 2019. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 3.4% decline in retail sales, a 12.5% drop in truck sales, and a 41.1% decrease in car sales.

Its overall SUV sales were, however, up by 4% in the last four months of the year.

Ford estimates the U.S. auto industry as a whole fell 2.8% to 4.3 million vehicles in the fourth quarter, due in part to a 25% plunge in fleet sales.

“Fourth quarter represented an inflection point at Ford in our transition from cars to a much greater focus on iconic trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles to better serve our customers," said Andrew Frick, vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. "We began to see our strongest evidence of this in December, with retail sales up 5.3% with the launch of our new F-150, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E. We are well positioned to see the benefits of our focused efforts throughout 2021.”