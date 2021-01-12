Locally made Ford Explorer reclaims crown as best-selling mid-size SUV after sales rose by 20.9% in 2020

The locally made Ford Explorer reclaimed its crown as the nation's best-selling mid-size SUV after sales rose by 20.9% in 2020.
Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 15.6% to 2.04 million units in 2020, down from 2.42 million the year prior.
In the fourth quarter, Ford sold 542,749 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, down 9.8% as compared to the 601,862 units sold in 2019. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 3.4% decline in retail sales, a 12.5% drop in truck sales, and a 41.1% decrease in car sales.
Its overall SUV sales were, however, up by 4% in the last four months of the year.
Ford estimates the U.S. auto industry as a whole fell 2.8% to 4.3 million vehicles in the fourth quarter, due in part to a 25% plunge in fleet sales.
“Fourth quarter represented an inflection point at Ford in our transition from cars to a much greater focus on iconic trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles to better serve our customers," said Andrew Frick, vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. "We began to see our strongest evidence of this in December, with retail sales up 5.3% with the launch of our new F-150, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E. We are well positioned to see the benefits of our focused efforts throughout 2021.”
The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant near the state line — saw sales surge by 28.7% to 66,008 units in the fourth quarter.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV dipped by 7.6% to 5,042 units in the fourth quarter as compared to 5,455 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Aviator sales dropped 18.2% to 15,252 last year, as compared to 18,656 the previous year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
