Long a retail island, Katie Rose Boutique now seeing Centennial Village fill in as it marks first anniversay

Katie Rose Boutique owner Monica Branchik 

 Joseph S. Pete

The luxury women's clothing store Katie Rose Boutique was long a lonely retail island in the mixed-used Centennial Village development at the corner of 45th Street and Calumet Avenue in Munster.

But now Centennial Village is filling in as the store marks its first anniversary.

Ticho Eye Associates, Jem Medspa, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery and the much-anticipated Rosebud Steakhouse all recently opened or are opening at the development just north of Centennial Park.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Owner Monica Branchik opened the upscale store at 9610 N. Centennial Drive last Black Friday. It carries brands like Kendra Scott, Hatley, NIC + ZOE, Kut from the Kloth, Charlie B, Bishop, Renuar and Young, Liverpool Los Angeles and JAG. 

"Katie Rose is a family-owned business," she said. "We came back from southern Illinois back to Northwest Indiana and said there's nowhere to shop and just opened something. We had this vision to open up a women's clothing boutique, a full-service store, a high-end boutique offering high-end service. It just took off. We're really happy to be here."

Named after her daughters Katelyn and Emma Rose, the high-end store stocks designer jeans, casual dresses, tops, sweaters, accessories and jewelry. It also carries designer L’or de Seraphine scented candles, scarves, Spongellé brand bath products, gloves and luxury dog apparel and toys. 

It also offers gift wrapping like the department stores used to.

"We gift wrap for any occasion," she said. "We gift wrap anything. We also let people know if they're busy and don't have time to wait for a gift wrap they can come back to pick up their items. We're trying to bring back that old school experience like at Carson Pirie Scott where they would take your items upstairs and wrap them for you."

The service is free of charge.

"Whenever we tell people we do gift wrapping, they're floored," she said. "They get so excited because you don't see that in a lot of places. If you come in and shop we will take care of you from beginning to end."

Katie Rose Boutique plans to celebrate Small Business Saturday and its first anniversary with a raffle for a luxury gift basket valued at $1,500. Every $100 spent at the store this month is automatically awarded an entry. 

"We're going to give you a personalized experience and an honest opinion in our store," she said. "That's something people really appreciate. You can go to a big-box store. You can spend your money anywhere. But we'll give you our honest opinion. We're not just about making money. We're about building relationships. I would love to reach a broader range of customers throughout Northwest Indiana."

She's glad to finally have neighbors in the mixed-up building that includes retail and condos.

"It's creating synergies with the other businesses opening," she said. "Even though we were the lone rangers for a while, we still got really great business. People really want to see us thrive here."

For more information, visit www.katieroseboutique.com or call 219-515-0489.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

