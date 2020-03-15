Long a rock in the Region, heavy industry faces challenges, technological change

"We call this period the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he said. I see a day when the need for centralized large manufacturing operations contained in huge buildings consuming large quantities of energy will no longer exist. Or they will exist at a much smaller scale than today. I see manufacturing operations becoming increasingly decentralized. We are at the infancy of 3-D printing today. During the next 20 years or even less, that technology will allow specialized 'mom & pop' manufacturing firms to spring up and thrive."

Workers will have to attain more education and technical skills to stay relevant in the workplace.

"In the future, I see a workforce that has learned how to adapt to new technologies that will evolve at an even more rapid pace than today," Sindone said. "That will require new teaching and learning systems that will instill a love of learning new things beginning at a very young age."

Northwest Indiana's steel mills, many of which were built more than a century ago, may be facing a reckoning in the coming years, said Charles Bradford, of the New York City-based steel analyst firm Bradford Research.

Mini-mills are adding 15 million to 20 million tons of new steelmaking capacity over the next few years, while no significant increase in demand is expected, Bradford said.