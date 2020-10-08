Long-awaited Trader Joe's coming to northern Indiana but not the Region

Northwest Indiana has long pined for a Trader Joe's, a trendy supermarket chain known for selling international, gourmet and specialty food for low prices that has several locations in Chicago, but none here.

Region residents have started online petitions and emailed the California-based retail company, whose closest stores are in the south Loop and Orland Park, to open here. In 2017, a fake news story widely shared on Facebook claimed Trader Joe's was coming to Valparaiso. Last year, the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point caused a stir with a sign claiming the downtown church was relocating and a Trader Joe's would replace it, but that was an April Fool's Day prank by the church's pastor.

Now Trader Joe's, whose only two Indiana locations are on the north side of Indianapolis, is finally coming to northern Indiana — but not the Region, the second most populous metro in the Hoosier state just outside of Chicago. Instead, Trader Joe’s, which has 500 locations nationwide, will locate at the Eddy Street Commons in South Bend, a half-mile south of the University of Notre Dame.