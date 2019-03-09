Long-running Remarkable Book Shop in Merrillville plans final chapter

The Remarkable Book Shop has been a favorite among Region readers for nearly four decades, but may soon pen its last chapter.
Owner Ken VanderLugt said he plans to close the nearly 40-year-old independent bookstore on May 22 so he can retire. He's looking to sell off the inventory of about 30,000 books before then.
The Remarkable Book Shop at 7227 Taft St. carried many used books on its crammed shelves, and had quirks like a sign in the window that said "under very old management."
Sam Love from Gary fondly remembers playing at a colorful kids playset by the register as a child.
"I spent hundreds of hours and dollars on baseball cards there as a kid," Love said. "He'd pull aside Ernie Banks cards for me, because he knew Banks was one of my favorite players. Ken has a stellar reputation among card dealers and buyers, locally and nationally. Some years back I came across his profile on eBay and he had zero negative feedback."
Love bought a lot of Fleer basketball cards from the store in the late 1980s.
"They were only a quarter, and the gum was actually good," he said. "A few years later the value of that set exploded, so I sold them back to him for a tidy profit and he then resold the cards for his own tidy profit. Something I bought for a quarter netted us both a few hundred bucks. I spent mine on a bunch of old baseball cards from the 1930s and 1950s. Nothing of value, I just loved them."
The Remarkable Book Shop was one of the few independent bookstores left in the Region, along with Miles Books in Highland, the Cat's Tale in Dyer, O'Gara and Wilson Ltd. in Chesterton, Bookworm in Wanatah and Green Door Books in Hobart. The few remaining chains include Book Warehouse in Michigan City, 2nd and Charles in Highland, Barnes and Noble in Valparaiso and Books-a-Million in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Schererville resident Janet Sienicki said her late mother loved Remarkable bookstore.
"She was an avid reader and passed on that love of reading to myself and my children," he said. "My daughter is disabled and one of her favorite trips, if she is able, is to Remarkable, where her passion for books, especially books of poetry, can be fulfilled. We will very much miss this store."
Valparaiso resident Gordon Stamper Jr., with the Highland Writers Group, remembers buying used copies of Herman Hesse’s "Siddhartha" and "Steppenwolf" there.
"Life-changing reading," he said.
John Fashing rode his bike there as a kid to buy baseball cards, and sometimes trade them with the owner.
"When I was in high school I bought all my Cliff Notes from him for my American writers class," he said. "I never read any of the books we were assigned at Merrillville High School, but I read all those Cliff Notes and passed that class with a B+."
Rob Alderman lived within walking distance when he was growing up, and went to Remarkable Book Shop several times a week.
"Ken let me stay in his shop for as long as I wanted, and answered any questions I had about anything at all," he said. "I probably purchased 90 percent of my baseball card collection there, and still have those cards. Ken was always kind and patient and he never failed to find a way for me to trade for what I wanted the most. My wife has never been to Merrillville, and we just made plans to come back and see it before it closes."