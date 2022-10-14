Long-vacant steel plant being demolished, redeveloped in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago-based developer is tearing down a long-vacant part of one of the Region's most prominent steel mills to make way for a major redevelopment project.

The private investment firm Speedwagon Capital Partners is demolishing the former Plant 4 on Dickey Road at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor in East Chicago. The 1.5 million-square-foot building is located on a 92-acre site at 3300 Dickey Road, bordering the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal and Cline Avenue.

"The idea is for a larger-scale development, but we're not quite there with all of the specs and a site plan yet," Lake County Economic Alliance President Karen Lauerman said. "I think their focus now is to get the demo done given the construction season and the good weather. They're taking advantage of the good weather and then will put something together."

The city of East Chicago also is putting in a roundabout near the planned redevelopment, Mayor Anthony Copeland said.

"We're going to be able to flow the traffic in nice and smooth," he said. "They can drive on the toll road, come down, hit the roundabout, hit Michigan Avenue and hit Dickey by Marktown."

Speedwagon Capital Partners bought for an undisclosed sum late last year the former bar mill that sat vacant for more than 20 years, since the import crisis of the early 2000s that led to the disappearance of many long-running steelmakers like Bethlehem, LTV and Inland. It had an electric act furnace and made bar products for the construction industry.

ArcelorMittal bought it when the domestic steel industry consolidated, used it only for storage and sold it to Cleveland-Cliffs when it unloaded most of its U.S. assets for $1.4 billion in late 2020. Located on the edge of the Indiana Harbor Works mill, it hadn't been operational as a steelmaking operation since 2000.

It's been completely empty since ArcelorMittal stopped using it for storage five years ago, Lauerman said.

"They're doing the demolition right now," Lauerman said. "They're taking down the old steel structure and the electric arc furnace."

The property was long on the market as a "pocket listing" where it wasn't officially for sale but was being suggested to potential buyers.

"The idea is to bring down the current buildings and work with the mayor, the council and the city on a site plan and then move forward," Lauerman said.

The redevelopment could be home to multiple buildings.

"It's a very large site,: Lauerman said.

Several potential investors expressed interest in the site over the years.

"Over the years, I think about 15 groups toured it, either for redevelopment or acquisition," she said. "It's got a great location. It was just a matter of finding the right group that knew what they wanted to do and had the financial backing to do the demolition and remediation. It's a great redevelopment."