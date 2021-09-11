Longtime Bloomin' Barn gift shop starting new chapter under new ownership

"It's a place that was built on a bedrock of optimism and artistic integrity and when it thrived, for 50 years, it thrived on positivity and hard work and dedication to that original vision. And people sense that. It's why they come to us," he said. "People need that independent spirit. They need to be reminded that it still exists and that it can exist for them, too."

Shloss has worked there since 2011 when he biked to work next door at Renwald's, which runs ice cream trucks around neighborhoods.

"The florist had a 'now hiring stock and delivery' sign outside, so on a lark I went in and applied and I was hired on the spot to do basic unskilled labor to take delivery orders," he said. "And everything just kind of went from there, and the years unfolded and now I am managing all aspects of the shop, and it feels like home to me. And my son works here too, now, in the capacity I used to fill. So it's just very familiar and it feels right. And the store is hugely successful ... and I like being successful. I like working at a place that brings money in. It's much more entertaining than failing. Plus, it allows you to keep the Netflix subscription paid."

He said there was a period of adjustment as the longtime store transitioned to new ownership.