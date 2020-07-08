Longtime Chicago pizzeria Palermo's of 63rd opens first NWI location

Palermo's of 63rd Pizza and Restaurant, a longtime Chicago institution founded by Italian immigrants, has been serving pizza by Midway Airport for nearly 60 years.
"A lot of people from Chicago moved out to Indiana and were always asking us when we would come to Indiana," said Paul Baio, one of the family owners. "So we did."
Palermo’s of 63rd Street, which also has a south suburban location in Frankfort, opened recently at 2893 E. 81st Ave.
"So far there's been quite a following," he said. "People have driven in from Portage and Rensselaer. People will drive two or three hours to see us. We're well-known. We've been on 'Chicago's Best' on WGN a few times. We've been in the Chicago Sun-Times. A lot of customers were hoping we'd finally expand here."
Palermo’s of 63rd Street started out in 1961 as a small take-out restaurant known for its authentic pizza and spaghetti, gaining a following for its distinctive sweet sauce. The vintage pizzeria expanded into its current location at 3751 W. 63rd St. in Chicago in 1975, adding seating for up to 85 people and a banquet room that can accommodate up to 150.
The menu includes thin-crust pizza, deep dish pizza, stuffed pizza, sandwiches, salads, pasta dinners, ribs, shrimp and appetizers. It offers pizza by the slice and half-baked pizza and lasagna that can be finished at home. Popular toppings include spinach, garlic and tomato.
"We grind everything ourselves," Baio said. "We grind our cheese and sausage and make the dough ourselves. We make our unique sweet sauce at the main location. It's fresh. There's no preservatives. People miss that old old-school fresh pizza."
The new Merrillville location offers carryout, curbside pickup and delivery as far away as Crown Point and Valparaiso. It initially can seat up to 15 people in its dining room and another 60 in a banquet hall that can be rented out.
"This is a good location with a lot of traffic," he said. "It's by Home Depot and the interstate so there a lot of exposure. There's a lot of action right here. When I saw this location was open, I made a deal and snapped it up."
Palermo’s of 63rd Street is initially open 12-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 12-9:30 p.m. Friday; 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-940-3599 or visit www.palermosof63rd.com.
