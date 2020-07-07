Longtime Chicago pizzeria Palermo's of 63rd opens first NWI location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Palermo's of 63rd Pizza and Restaurant, a longtime Chicago institution founded by Italian immigrants, has been serving pizza by Midway Airport for nearly 60 years.

"A lot of people from Chicago moved out to Indiana and were always asking us when we would come to Indiana," said Paul Baio, one of the family owners. "So we did."

Palermo’s of 63rd Street, which also has a south suburban location in Frankfort, opened at 2893 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville two weeks ago.

"So far there's been quite a following," he said. "People have driven in from Portage and Rensselaer. People will drive two or three hours to see us. We're well-known. We've been on 'Chicago's Best' on WGN a few times. We've been in the Chicago Sun-Times. A lot of customers were hoping we'd finally expand here."

Palermo’s of 63rd Street started out in 1961 as a small take-out restaurant known for its authentic pizza and spaghetti, gaining a following for its distinctive sweet sauce. The vintage pizzeria expanded into its current location at 3751 W. 63rd St. in Chicago in 1975, adding seating for up to 85 people and a banquet room that can accommodate up to 150.