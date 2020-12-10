Longtime customer to take over Brumm's Bloomin' Barn, run it as Bloomin' Barn

"We have the best employees," Jerry Brumm said. "One has been here 27 years. They work very hard and we try to give (customers) good values. We're very fussy with what leaves the store. We want to be proud of it."

The Brumms traveled to trade shows all over the country in Dallas, Atlanta, Florida, Las Vegas and California to find unique gifts to sell. They also stopped by gift shops whenever traveling to get ideas.

They carried many hot-selling items over the years, including balloons, Michael Jackson gloves, posters and hats and Beanie Babies.

"Beanie Babies were so big people would follow the UPS truck to our store and say, 'We know you have some new ones in stock,'" Jerry Brumm said.

They always tried to create nice atmosphere with unique gifts people couldn't find anywhere else. Longtime loyal customers have been sad to hear that they are retiring, but the Brumms said it was time.

"We'll do a little traveling, enjoy our grandkids more and don't worry about rising at the crack of dawn every morning," Jerry Brumm said. "We'll be able to get up later and have two cups of coffee."

But they said they would miss the customers most of all.