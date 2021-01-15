Longtime daycare owner dies, remembered as caring father figure and community servant

HAMMOND — The longtime owner of a Hammond day care with four locations recently died and was remembered as a caring father figure who took good care of kids and went out of his way to help others.
Stephan Sherrod ran Secrets Loving Care for more than 25 years before dying of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve at the age of 53. The business ran three different day care sites for children and one adult day care site for seniors.
The Hammond High School graduate also served as an assistant pastor and minister of music at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church in Hammond.
"He was a great person to work with," Secrets Loving Care administrator Ternessa Burts said. "He had such a love for kids. He took them to church and summer camp. He loved teaching them music, to play piano and the keyboard."
Sherrod also especially enjoyed taking children out to eat and to go bowling, one of his favorite pastimes, Burts said.
"For young men with no father especially, he was a real father figure," Burts said. "He always had an encouraging word and always challenged the kids to get to their studies."
She remembered him as a humble man and talented musician with a fun-loving personality.
"He was more than a boss," she said. "He was always there when you needed to talk or needed some advice. He would help you feel better. He would help people with anything at all. He was a real good guy."
His goddaughter Kristina Riddle said Sherrod was a well-known and loved figure in Hammond whose service assisted many parents.
"He ran a 24-hour service that had kids on site all day long whether the parents worked 9 to 5 or 5 to 1," she said. "He helped so many people, including so many single working parents."
He was a caring, supportive man, Riddle said. She recalled how at his funeral at Family Christian Center people were asked to stand if he had ever given them encouragement.
"The entire room stood," she said. "It was such a touching moment. He touched so many different people's lives. He was a man after God. It's such a terrible loss."
Sherrod was a humble man who was funny with a dry sarcasm, Riddle said. She remembered him as a reserved and extremely resourceful man with a calm demeanor and understanding nature.
"He was someone who loved God and tried to help as many people as he could," she said. "He was truly a servant. He was a wonderful man who served the community."
