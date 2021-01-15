Longtime daycare owner dies, remembered as caring father figure and community servant

HAMMOND — The longtime owner of a Hammond day care with four locations recently died and was remembered as a caring father figure who took good care of kids and went out of his way to help others.

Stephan Sherrod ran Secrets Loving Care for more than 25 years before dying of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve at the age of 53. The business ran three different day care sites for children and one adult day care site for seniors.

The Hammond High School graduate also served as an assistant pastor and minister of music at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church in Hammond.

"He was a great person to work with," Secrets Loving Care administrator Ternessa Burts said. "He had such a love for kids. He took them to church and summer camp. He loved teaching them music, to play piano and the keyboard."

Sherrod also especially enjoyed taking children out to eat and to go bowling, one of his favorite pastimes, Burts said.

"For young men with no father especially, he was a real father figure," Burts said. "He always had an encouraging word and always challenged the kids to get to their studies."

She remembered him as a humble man and talented musician with a fun-loving personality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}