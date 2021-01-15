 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime daycare owner dies, remembered as caring father figure and community servant
alert top story urgent

Longtime daycare owner dies, remembered as caring father figure and community servant

{{featured_button_text}}
Longtime daycare owner dies, remembered as caring father figure and community servant

Stephan Sherrod ran Secrets Loving Care in Hammond for more than 25 years.

 Provided

HAMMOND — The longtime owner of a Hammond day care with four locations recently died and was remembered as a caring father figure who took good care of kids and went out of his way to help others.

Stephan Sherrod ran Secrets Loving Care for more than 25 years before dying of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve at the age of 53. The business ran three different day care sites for children and one adult day care site for seniors.

The Hammond High School graduate also served as an assistant pastor and minister of music at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church in Hammond.

"He was a great person to work with," Secrets Loving Care administrator Ternessa Burts said. "He had such a love for kids. He took them to church and summer camp. He loved teaching them music, to play piano and the keyboard."

Sherrod also especially enjoyed taking children out to eat and to go bowling, one of his favorite pastimes, Burts said.

"For young men with no father especially, he was a real father figure," Burts said. "He always had an encouraging word and always challenged the kids to get to their studies." 

She remembered him as a humble man and talented musician with a fun-loving personality.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"He was more than a boss," she said. "He was always there when you needed to talk or needed some advice. He would help you feel better. He would help people with anything at all. He was a real good guy."

His goddaughter Kristina Riddle said Sherrod was a well-known and loved figure in Hammond whose service assisted many parents.

"He ran a 24-hour service that had kids on site all day long whether the parents worked 9 to 5 or 5 to 1," she said. "He helped so many people, including so many single working parents."

He was a caring, supportive man, Riddle said. She recalled how at his funeral at Family Christian Center people were asked to stand if he had ever given them encouragement.

"The entire room stood," she said. "It was such a touching moment. He touched so many different people's lives. He was a man after God. It's such a terrible loss."

Sherrod was a humble man who was funny with a dry sarcasm, Riddle said. She remembered him as a reserved and extremely resourceful man with a calm demeanor and understanding nature.

"He was someone who loved God and tried to help as many people as he could," she said. "He was truly a servant. He was a wonderful man who served the community."

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts