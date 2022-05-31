 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Longtime Lakeshore Public Radio host Chris Nolte stepping down

  • Updated
  • 0
Longtime Lakeshore Public Radio host Chris Nolte stepping down

Chris Nolte

 Joseph S. Pete

Longtime Lakeshore Public Radio host Chris Nolte, who has worked in public broadcasting for nearly 40 years, is stepping away from the mic he's long manned.

Nolte has been on the air with the Merrillville-based NPR affiliate for 13 years. Lakeshore Public Radio said he had "one of the most recognizable voices from Northwest Indiana." 

He hosted the local version of “Morning Edition” and the locally produced “Regionally Speaking" on Lakeshore Public Radio, which broadcasts across Northwest Indiana.

“The knowledge my guests brought with them made the show what it is. I’m glad I had the opportunity through Lakeshore to facilitate multiple perspectives over a variety of topics to help listeners form their own take on the news,” Nolte said.

Nolte is a Navy veteran who graduated from Ball State University. Over the years, he worked for many radio stations across Indiana and the Midwest, including WKBV-AM in Richmond, WLW-AM Cincinnati, WFIU-FM Bloomington, WTHR-TV Indianapolis, WIBC-AM and WFYI-FM Indianapolis.

People are also reading…

He joined Lakeshore Public Radio in Merrillville in 2009. He's won an award from the Indiana Associated Press Broadcasters Association, interviewed politicians during campaign season and helped the public broadcasting radio station host debates with civic groups like the League of Women Voters. 

He will sign off from Lakeshore Public Radio on his final episode of "Regionally Speaking," which will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. 

Lakeshore Public Radio plans to continue to air "Regionally Speaking" in the future, with Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney co-hosting together until future notice.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A US Recession Is Inevitable: Soros' Fitzpatrick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts