Longtime Lakeshore Public Radio host Chris Nolte stepping down

Longtime Lakeshore Public Radio host Chris Nolte, who has worked in public broadcasting for nearly 40 years, is stepping away from the mic he's long manned.

Nolte has been on the air with the Merrillville-based NPR affiliate for 13 years. Lakeshore Public Radio said he had "one of the most recognizable voices from Northwest Indiana."

He hosted the local version of “Morning Edition” and the locally produced “Regionally Speaking" on Lakeshore Public Radio, which broadcasts across Northwest Indiana.

“The knowledge my guests brought with them made the show what it is. I’m glad I had the opportunity through Lakeshore to facilitate multiple perspectives over a variety of topics to help listeners form their own take on the news,” Nolte said.

Nolte is a Navy veteran who graduated from Ball State University. Over the years, he worked for many radio stations across Indiana and the Midwest, including WKBV-AM in Richmond, WLW-AM Cincinnati, WFIU-FM Bloomington, WTHR-TV Indianapolis, WIBC-AM and WFYI-FM Indianapolis.

He joined Lakeshore Public Radio in Merrillville in 2009. He's won an award from the Indiana Associated Press Broadcasters Association, interviewed politicians during campaign season and helped the public broadcasting radio station host debates with civic groups like the League of Women Voters.

He will sign off from Lakeshore Public Radio on his final episode of "Regionally Speaking," which will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

Lakeshore Public Radio plans to continue to air "Regionally Speaking" in the future, with Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney co-hosting together until future notice.

