Longtime Michigan City doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network
Longtime Michigan City doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network

A longtime doctor in Michigan City is joining the Franciscan Physician Network along with his clinic.

Physician Minesh Patel moved his medical practice to Franciscan Alliance at the Franciscan Physician Network 400 North Health Center at 8733 W. 400 North in Michigan City. Patel has provided family care for more than 28 years to patients in Michigan City, LaPorte County and the surrounding area.

Patel was trained at University Eugenio Maria De Hostos Medical School in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. He completed his residency at Harbor Hospital Center in Baltimore.

"Dr. Patel is board certified in internal medicine," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Dr. Patel’s clinical interests include type 2 diabetes, preventive medicine and clinical medical research."

Nurse Practitioner Tracy Novak also joined Franciscan Physician Network at 400 North Health Center, where she is now accepting new patients.

"Nurse Practitioner Tracy Novak received her training at Purdue University and Chamberlain School of Nursing," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Her clinical interests include preventive care, hypertension and treatment-resistant hypertension, diabetes, asthma and COPD, and obstructive sleep apnea."

Patel and Novak are seeing patients both in-person and through online virtual visits.

To make an appointment, call (219) 879-0333.

For more information, call franciscanhealth.org.

