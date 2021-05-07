Longtime NIPSCO leader Don Babcock joins Purdue Northwest

Don Babcock, who retired as NIPSCO’s economic development director, has joined Purdue University Northwest.

Babcock — who's been described as Northwest Indiana's biggest cheerleader — will serve as director of economic development and community relations at PNW. He is joining Chancellor Thomas Keon's staff in the part-time role to help further economic and community development in Northwest Indiana, with a focus on LaPorte and Porter counties.

“We are thrilled to bring Don’s extensive expertise and skill in economic development to PNW,” Keon said. “He has made incredible impacts on the Region throughout his career at NIPSCO and has been a wonderful collaborator and friend of the university for many years. He is also a PNW alumnus and deeply understands the crucial role the university plays in regional community and economic development.”

Babcock, who recently received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor, worked for 43 years to bring new businesses, jobs and investment to Northwest Indiana with the aim of growing NIPSCO's customer base. He retired from the Merrillville-based utility last year amid a round of buyouts.