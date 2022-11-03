Longtime owner of G&G Hobbies in downtown Griffith dies

The longtime owner of one of Northwest Indiana's most sought-out hobby shops has died.

Larry Gradek, a 68-year-old Highland resident, long ran G&G Hobbies, a staple of downtown Griffith for more than a half century. He died Oct. 28.

Gradek was a graduate of Griffith High School and Indiana University who sold model trains, planes, cars, boats and other products at 105 W. Main St. in Griffith. G&G Hobbies was a hobbyist's dream, with miniature planes hanging everywhere overhead, walls of shelves of model kits and glass cases stuffed to the gills with specialty parts and tools.

"He poured his life into the operations of his business, where he made many friendships and took great satisfaction in helping his customers," his obituary said. "He had a magnetic personality that endeared him to those who met him."

His parents, Edmund and Bernice Gradek, founded G&G Hobbies in downtown Griffith in 1975. The name was short for Gradek and Gradek. They originally started it as a slot-car business in which miniature cars raced around a track in front of cheering spectators.

It soon expanded to include rockets, railroads and other models beloved by hobby enthusiasts of all ages.

"Because our parking lots adjoin, he was concerned when we opened back in 2015 about us gobbling up his parking spots but over time we realized the traffic patterns of our businesses complimented each other nicely," said Dan “Gus” Lehnerer, the founder and chief brewer of New Oberpfalz next door. "G&G was always busy in the morning when none of our customers are here so they would park in our lot, and in the evening when G&G was closed, our customers would use their lot if they needed to. He was always nice about that and grateful that we were keeping G&G company in the evening. He always made sure to thank me when he'd see me cleaning up the parking lots and curbs around the brewery, and there were times when we would help shovel the plowed-in snow away from his front door. I bought my son's first train set from him and we still use it at Christmas. I'll miss seeing him in the mornings and giving him the neighborly wave or taking a minute with him to shoot the breeze."

Gradek studied marketing and advertising at Indiana University but suffered health issues, including a bout with cancer and two organ transplants. The job market was weak after his recovery so he bought the business from his aging parents, who were wearying of 70-hour work weeks running the small specialty retail shop.

He expanded the business to include a wider selection of products like radio-controlled planes and computer flight simulators. It was frequented by radio-controlled airplane clubs, model railroaders, Pinewood Derby racers and other hobbyists who would often show up to buy a part and end up in a protracted conversation. It was the sort of place where enthusiasts hung out and talked shop.

"People still need to build a model out of wood, then go out and watch it fly," he told The Times of Northwest Indiana in 2001. "It gives a great deal of satisfaction."

Gradek ran the long-running family business since 1991.

"He helped people with service and knowledge and had a fantastic customer base," Town Council President Rick Ryfa said. "He's been there as long as we can remember, when downtown was 55% to 60% vacant. He was one of the first business owners we worked with on a facade improvement and was eager to improve the town. He was a nice genuine person, soft-spoken and really nice. It's a tragic thing."

G&G Hobbies drew customers from as far away of Chicago, Joliet, South Bend and Lafayette.

"Instead of ordering it online they want to feel it, touch it, and walk out with it," he told The Times of Northwest Indiana in an interview last year. "If you live in the age of immediate gratification, you want something you can take out of a box and fly. But if you're a true hobbyist, you'll build it from a kit."

He adapted the business over time, adding drones for a while before the big-box stores started stocking them and selling kites that proved to be popular with Lake Michigan beach goers.

He described downtown Griffith as "a big family where everybody knows each other" and was pleased to see its recent Renaissance, having been there all along.

"They were worried for a while," he told The Times last year. "But now if something is empty it's not empty for long. There's all kinds of unique businesses."

Lehnerer hopes G&G Hobbies will remain part of the fabric of downtown Griffith going forward.

"I hope someone can pick up where G&G left off," he said. "He always had a lot of customers coming and going, making their RC cars and planes work better. They would test the cars and drones in the parking lot — and I remember that sound from when I was a kid and friends had gas powered RC cars. I know a lot of people have good memories about the things they got from Larry over the years. I hope someone decides to fill that void."

Ryfa said it was not known what would happen with the business yet.

"We're hoping someone will take over the business and continue his legacy," he said.